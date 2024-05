What if I told you I'm a mastermind?

And now you're mine

It was all by design

'Cause I'm a mastermind

(...)

No one wanted to play with me as a little kid

So I've been scheming like a criminal ever since

To make them love me and make it seem effortless

This this the first time I've felt the need to confess

And I swear

I'm only cryptic and Machiavellian 'cause I care